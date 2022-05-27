Def Leppard Plays Surprise Set at Famous Los Angeles Music Venue Whisky a Go Go

Play video content TMZ.com

A legendary rock band played a surprise set at a legendary Los Angeles music venue ... with Def Leppard jamming out at the famous Whisky a Go Go.

The English rock band, which has been going strong for over four decades, took the stage Thursday at the historic nightclub in West Hollywood, playing their hits to a packed house who went absolutely bonkers.

Def Leppard's setlist included all the classics ... "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Hysteria," "Animal," "Foolin'," "Love Bites," "Rocket," "Excitable," "Bringin' on the Heartbreak," "Rock of Ages" and "Photograph" ... just to name a few.

The surprise show coincides with Def Leppard releasing a new album Friday, "Diamond Star Halos," and they naturally played some of the new tracks ... like "Take What You Want" and "Kiss."

The band's been hanging around Hollywood for a few days at least ... performing this week on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show.

Def Leppard's new album is their first in 7 years ... and next month they're embarking on a stadium tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett.