Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Pumped for HOF Induction ... Crowns Next HUGE Band!!!

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Insists Rock & Roll Isn't Dying, Names Next Big Band

EXCLUSIVE

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott ain't buying the theory rock is dead, as his band enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he's got an idea about how to give groups like Wu-Tang Clan their props.

We got an ecstatic Joe, Friday afternoon in NYC, hours before DL's induction. As you know ... Janet Jackson, The Zombies, The Cure, Stevie Nicks and Roxy Music are also going into the Hall. As for the Wu -- not even on the ballot, despite being eligible since 2017 and RZA saying they're overdue for the honor.

Joe has a different POV, and thinks it's weird when non-rock acts get into the Rock & Roll HOF. His fellow-inductee, Janet, might have something to say about that.

Still, he agrees Wu-Tang deserves an honor ... a slightly different one, though.

Mr. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" also names a UK-bred band he believes can take up the mantle as the next BIG arena rock band ... a la Def Leppard.

Gunter glieben glauchen globen. Translation: congrats on the Hall, Joe!!!