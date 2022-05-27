Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Beach Babe Turned Into!

Guess Who This Beach Babe Turned Into!

5/27/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this futuristic kid was putting on disco-pop shows around the world, she was just a classy gal posing on the beach with her shades in London.

This cool girl broke into the music industry by setting her own new rules and she prides herself on redefining pop music. Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus and Pop Smoke are just some of the industry geniuses she has collaborated with.

Yes, her musical chops and idyllic dance moves have scored her a Grammy win (or three) ... however it is her creativity and sensuality that continue to have her "Loves" gushing over her.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later