Guess Who This Beach Babe Turned Into!
5/27/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this futuristic kid was putting on disco-pop shows around the world, she was just a classy gal posing on the beach with her shades in London.
This cool girl broke into the music industry by setting her own new rules and she prides herself on redefining pop music. Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus and Pop Smoke are just some of the industry geniuses she has collaborated with.
Yes, her musical chops and idyllic dance moves have scored her a Grammy win (or three) ... however it is her creativity and sensuality that continue to have her "Loves" gushing over her.