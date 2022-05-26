Young Caddy in 'Happy Gilmore' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian actor Jared Van Snellenberg was just 15-years-old when he was cast as the goofy local golf caddy -- before Happy took on the parking lot's homeless man as his tour caddy-- in the 1996 sports film "Happy Gilmore."

Snellenberg shared the big screen with the legend himself Adam Sandler as the loud, obnoxious and immature hockey player turned golfer trying to impress his crush and take care of his grandmother, Happy Gilmore, Christopher McDonald as the golf pro playing against Happy, Shooter McGavin and a young Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest and golf pro public relations director, Virginia Venit.