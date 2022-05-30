Monkeypox, First Possible Human-to-Human Transmission Spotted in U.S.

The newly-discovered cases of monkeypox in the U.S. are growing at a concerning rate ... and health officials might've found the first cases that involve person-to-person contact within our borders.

Four more monkeypox cases have been detected in the U.S., with one in Colorado being looked at as a "close contact" of another infected person they examined the day before.

Another close contact was found in California, with someone who had been around an infected patient 3 days prior.

Infection cases have risen to 14 people across 8 states ... as you know, 24 countries around the globe have seen spikes in cases, with the World Health Organization upgrading the crisis threat level to "moderate."

As we reported, the first case of monkeypox in the United States this year was detected on May 17 when a Massachusetts man tested positive after coming back from Canada ... the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says he's hospitalized in good condition.

Play video content 5/23/22 TMZ.com

Monkeypox transmits from animals to humans when an infected animal, usually a primate or rodent, bites or scratches a human. It can also come from preparing wild game or hunting wild animals.

Transmission between humans happens through skin-to-skin contact and an infected person's droplets.