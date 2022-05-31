BTS Makes Appearance at White House Press Briefing to Talk Anti-Asian Hate

Play video content

The biggest band in the world is inside one of the most famous residences ... all in the name of stopping anti-Asian hate.

The K-pop supergroup addressed members of the media during Tuesday's White House press briefing Tuesday to put a spotlight on the troubling rise of anti-Asian hate crimes and the importance of Asian inclusion and diversity.

During the briefing, BTS thanked President Biden for the chance to speak on the issues and for reminding them how important their voice can be as artists. May 31 marks the last day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander heritage month.

The group was also scheduled to have a closed meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians in the U.S. -- which also comes on the heels of Biden's first trip to Asia as President.

BTS Army at White House gates pic.twitter.com/GXHGIZu61h — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 31, 2022 @PhilipWegmann