Blac Chyna Training for Celeb Boxing Match, Video Shows Her Sparring

Here's Blac Chyna preparing to step into the ring for her celebrity boxing match ... and from the looks of her training, she's got a mean right hook!!!

TMZ obtained this vid of Chyna working out at Fortune Boxing Gym in L.A., where she's bobbing and weaving her way through a sparring session.

Not to give away her strategy or anything, but BC's throwing tons of punches with her right ... and keeping her left in the defensive position up by her face.

Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing tells TMZ ... Chyna is gearing up for next week's match by training with Tamara Frapasella-Fortune, who famously went toe-to-toe with Kim Kardashian in a 2010 celeb boxing match.

Sounds like she's getting tips from one of the best ... besides her celeb boxing track record, Tamara's husband, Justin Fortune, is a trainer for legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao.

BC's been wearing a du-rag and some Chanel shoes during her training sessions ... but she's using more traditional footwear when it's time to spar.

As we reported ... Blac Chyna is fighting Instagram model Alysia Magen in a June 11 charity event presented by Bitcoin Rodney in Pembroke Pines, FL. UFC legend Rashad Evans will referee the bout.

