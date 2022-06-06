Man Spots Bugs in Food Aboard American Airlines Flight

Play video content Newsflare

You always hear about how bad airline food is — but this is a whole new level … yuck.

Check out this video posted by a man who says he hopped an American Airlines flight from Frankfurt to Dallas-Fort Worth last week — riding business class, no less — and found tiny little bugs crawling around in his salad.

The greens were packaged separately and wrapped in plastic wrap, and sure enough … there seems to be something, or things, squirming around in there.

The passenger griped ... “The business class was over $10,000 round trip and this is the quality of service. Food with live bugs being served and a staff that simply laughed it off and asked if I wanted a different salad.”

He tagged AA too, and they responded — saying they’d flag it to the appropriate team and that it would be addressed.