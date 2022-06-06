Chris Evans Charity Sweepstakes, Winner to Be His Date at Movie Premiere

Chris Evans has a can't miss fundraiser going -- he's giving all of his fans a shot at being his date for his next big Hollywood event, and it's all for a good cause.

Chris has teamed up with Omaze to put together the incredible prize package -- those who donate to the charity will be entered in a drawing to get flown out to the premiere of his upcoming blockbuster, "The Grey Man."

Not only is the flight covered, but the winner and a friend will stay in a 4-star hotel, walk the red carpet and get to snap some pics with Chris!

Of course, they'll also be one of the first to see the film which costars Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Chris' sweepstakes, which is open until June 26th, is helping raise funds for Christopher’s Haven, Inc., which offers temporary, low-cost housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families while receiving treatments away from their homes at Boston hospitals.