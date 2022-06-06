Get Dad a Sleek, Classic Watch for Father's Day and Save $50

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's gifting time, and you want to do your best to avoid giving a sad little gift card yet again ... get him something he'll really appreciate for Father's Day.

The classic two-hand design of the Stuhrling Silhouette Quartz 41mm dress watch is sleek and modern ... and perfect for dad. It's also temporarily price dropped to $99.99 just in time for Father's Day on June 19!

Featuring a smooth, stainless steel case and genuine leather strap, the Stuhrling Original Symphony watch has a mechanical self-winding movement that ensures reliable accuracy. A push/pull crown gives you the ability to easily adjust time and date. It's also 3 ATM water-resistant to protect against splashes of water.

So, scratch that gift card idea and order the Stuhrling Silhouette classic dress watch for dad now to get it in time for Father's Day. It's only $99.99 until then, saving you $50 off.