Bob Saget's Former L.A. Home Listed for $7.7 Million
Bob Saget Former Home Listed for Sale
6/8/2022 9:33 AM PT
The residence Bob Saget called home before his unexpected death has hit the market.
The home which was newly renovated when Bob bought it in 2003 is listed for $7.765 million. Bob's nephew, Adam Saget at Compass holds the listing.
As expected, the property has a ton of entertaining space -- including a pool, spa and barbecue hosting space -- complete with 6 bedrooms, including a guest house. The home was first built in 1964, but got a total renovation when Bob bought it for $2.895 million.
Bob shared the home with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, but recent reports said she felt the home had become a burden -- even though it was also filled with happy memories.
The listing comes just before the Netflix premiere of "A Tribute to Bob Saget" which is set to release June 10 -- featuring some of the industry's best comedians, who Bob called friends.
It was back in January when Saget died at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after suffering a brain bleed. Investigators believe the comedian struck his head -- possibly on the hotel headboard -- before he went to sleep.
Shortly after the findings were released, his family put out a statement that read, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."