Bob Saget's Former L.A. Home Listed for $7.7 Million

The residence Bob Saget called home before his unexpected death has hit the market.

The home which was newly renovated when Bob bought it in 2003 is listed for $7.765 million. Bob's nephew, Adam Saget at Compass holds the listing.

As expected, the property has a ton of entertaining space -- including a pool, spa and barbecue hosting space -- complete with 6 bedrooms, including a guest house. The home was first built in 1964, but got a total renovation when Bob bought it for $2.895 million.

Bob shared the home with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, but recent reports said she felt the home had become a burden -- even though it was also filled with happy memories.

The listing comes just before the Netflix premiere of "A Tribute to Bob Saget" which is set to release June 10 -- featuring some of the industry's best comedians, who Bob called friends.

It was back in January when Saget died at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after suffering a brain bleed. Investigators believe the comedian struck his head -- possibly on the hotel headboard -- before he went to sleep.