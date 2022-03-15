Bob Saget's Last Photo Taken Hours Before Death at Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Bob Saget was gracious till the end, posing for a selfie with the valet at the Ritz-Carlton hotel ... shortly before he died.

TMZ broke the story ... Bob arrived at the Orlando hotel after doing a comedy gig 2 hours away, and valet Orlando Nunez recognized him and asked for a photo. Bob was more than willing to oblige, despite the fact it was past 2 AM and he must have been super tired.

Nunez told authorities ... "I didn't see any injuries, he didn't seem hurt, he wasn't slurring his words. He was exactly as I remembered while while watching him on the TV as a child."

The 21-year-old valet said he chitchatted with Bob for a couple minutes, and then Bob walked inside and Nunez parked his car.

Nunez said there was no damage to the vehicle -- ruling out some kind of car accident.

There's no evidence of any bruising from the photo, but when his body was discovered that afternoon, first responders saw a bruise under his eye.

As we reported, authorities are positive Bob's death was an accident.