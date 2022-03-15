Bob Saget's Last Hours Chronicled in New Doc, Foul Play Ruled Out

Bob Saget's death has some people wondering if this was something more than a tragic accident, but new law enforcement documents reinforce the conclusion authorities found ... Bob hit his head on something in his hotel room and died in bed.

The document -- the Orange County Sheriff's Incident Report -- makes it clear ... when Bob arrived at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando just after 2 AM on January 9, he was fine. According to the doc, obtained by TMZ, when Bob drove up to the valet as he approached the entrance and the valet, Orlando Nunez, asked for a selfie and Bob obliged. Nunez says Bob seemed fine and there was no evidence of slurred speech, balance issues or anything else that might sound alarm bells.

The document details that Bob was observed on security video walking "purposely across the lobby toward the elevators without stopping or interacting with anyone." No one else is seen in the video ... Bob walked to his room alone.

Once inside the room, the door was never unlocked or opened until security came later that day and discovered his body.

The Chief Medical Examiner explained why the operating theory was that Bob may have struck his head on the headboard of the bed. The M.E. says the force necessary to cause the fracture coupled with the fact the skin on the back of his head was still in tact led him to believe the injury was most likely caused by "something hard, covered by something soft."

Cops went back to the hotel room to check what object may have caused the fatal injury, and they ruled out countertops, tables, nightstands and other hard furniture, because they all had sharp and defined edges.