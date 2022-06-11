Cat Fights Off Coyote on Deck of Texas Beach House

Play video content ViralHog

Cats are a lot more scrappy and resourceful than we humans ever thought -- and the evidence is right here ... a whiskered warrior that wouldn't let a coyote get the best of it!

Check out this insane video of a house cat being chased around a beach house deck in Surfside Beach, TX -- where it's about to be torn to pieces by a wild canine that made its way onto the property ... which belongs to a guy named Tony Gray.

In his original post, he writes ... "Someone almost lost a cat." Keyword there is almost -- because this kitty put up one hell of a fight to survive. And, in the end, it won.

Watch how the kitty outsmarts its opponent. It uses a foldable chair to its advantage and successfully evades the critter. After a lot of back and forth -- and some close calls -- the tabby goes all Sly Stallone on a nearby wooden beam ... hanging on for dear life.

It seems the cat might've ended up with a few bite marks here and there ... but it lived to fight another day, as the coyote trots away. Garfield here wasn't taking any chances though.