Kid LAROI Brings The Wiggles On Stage, Performs Their Classics

Here's how The Kid LAROI knows he's really made it in the biz -- dude has enough clout now to get The Wiggles on stage with him in Australia to rock out for the flashback of a lifetime.

The "Stay" singer performed Sunday night in Melbourne, and invited some of his childhood icons to join him ... original Wiggles members Anthony Field, Jeff Fatt, and Greg Page walked out and played some of their classics.

Kid LAROI was going pretty hard during hits like "Big Red Car" and "Fruit Salad," and the crowd ate it up! Remember, TKL grew up down under, and was probably raised on Wiggles bangers ... and you can see his love for the music in their onstage collab.

The rapper had to postpone his Melbourne show last week after getting pretty sick ... he promised his fans he'd come back a week later and would make it up to them. Promise kept.

Sidenote for Wiggles faithful: it was great to see Greg Page performing again after his scary experience in 2020 -- the guy went into cardiac arrest during a show in Sydney.