Russell Wilson Hits Dingers At Coors Field, Peyton Manning Not So Much

Russell Wilson showed off his two-sport-athlete skills as he took batting practice at Coors Field on Thursday ... ripping homers in an impressive video!!

Meanwhile, Peyton Manning made contact with the ball!!

Of course, Wilson was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 4th round of the 2010 MLB Draft ... playing two seasons in the minors before deciding to return to college football and play for Wisconsin.

Manning, on the other hand, decided to focus solely on football after college ... and it was definitely for the best -- 'cause he didn't look quite as natural as Russ (still love ya, Peyt!)

The duo even took some grounders ... working on their double plays before the Rockies faced off against the Cleveland Guardians.

The two joked about their different experiences on the mound ... with Russell saying he was 6 years old the last time Peyton took a swing in the box.

And we'll admit ... it looked like it!!