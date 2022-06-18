What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

There are 13 Reasons Why you should be able to locate the differences in these two shots of Tommy Dorfman. Grab your walking sharp stick and navigate your way through these two similar images.

The LGBTQIA activist and actress recently struck a pose outside the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City. Decked out in Chanel, she was rockin' the four-button, double breasted look and was stunning as usual. Don't let the city noise and traffic distract you from tracking down the changes in these images.