'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Leaving Netflix Reality Show

"Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander -- one of the show's first cast members -- will not be returning next season ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us Maya will not return to the Netflix reality series because she's focused on raising her family and continuing to build her real estate business in Miami. Not only that, Maya recently switched her real estate license to be a member of the Compass real estate firm.

We're told Maya loved her time on the show ... but the commute from Miami to Los Angeles to be a part of the production got to be a lot to handle, especially with young kids.

She was also noticeably absent during the MTV Movie Awards when most of the other cast attended.

Maya shared some devastating news Wednesday, revealing she'd suffered a miscarriage just 6 months after her son's stillbirth. We're told the weight of that loss also factored into Maya's decision to end her time on "Selling Sunset."

In sharing the sad news, Maya thanked her husband, Dave Miller, and her two kids -- Aiden and Elle -- for the "joy and happiness" they bring to her life.