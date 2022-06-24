Keep In Contact With Your Pets 24/7 With The Furbo 360

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Remember how you felt at the start of the pandemic? Anxious, alone, and bored out of your mind? Well, dogs are going through that right now. When the pandemic hit, our dogs got used to us being home 24/7. Now that human life has gone back to normal, our dogs are home alone, wondering what the hell is going on. And dog behavior experts are pretty worried about unprecedented levels of separation anxiety.

Are you looking for a way to help your dog through this difficult transition? Then you need to check out the Furbo 360.

The Furbo 360 is like a baby monitor for your dog, only better. It has a 360-degree camera and two-way audio system that streams a live feed to the app on your phone. This lets you check in on your BFFs and comfort them when they feel anxious.

How will you know your dog feels anxious if you’re not watching the feed all day? The Furbo 360 uses advanced AI technology that tracks movements and learns your dog’s behavior. The app on your phone will then send you an alert if there’s a problem, such as unusual barking or chewing.

Worried your dog will just ignore the sound of your voice coming from that weird little speaker thing? The Furbo 360 can shoot your dog a treat on command via the app or through a digital home assistant like Alexa or Google.

If you’re trying to help your dog adjust to its new normal, ask any trainer or behaviorist, and they’ll tell you the Fubo 360 is an invaluable tool. Order yours today!