Donald Trump Fought Secret Service to Lead Rioters to Capitol
6/28/2022 11:18 AM PT
11:54 AM PT -- Hutchinson went on to say, the day after the insurrection, Trump's advisors persuaded him to make public remarks to calm the country. She says Trump agreed, but refused to characterize the riots as violent, and Trump said he didn't think the rioters did anything wrong. Instead, he blamed Pence and, presumably referring to the "Hang Mike Pence" chants, Trump said, "He deserves it." She also said Trump wanted to say he would pardon the insurrectionists, but was talked out of it by his advisors.
Donald Trump was not only in on the January 6th insurrection, he wanted to lead the insurrectionists to the Capitol, and when the Secret Service refused to drive him there, Trump tried to grab the wheel of the Presidential car ... this according to Mark Meadows' right hand aide, Cassidy Hutchinson.
Her testimony is shocking ... the January 6th House Committee called a special session so she could appear and tell her story about the events leading up to the riot.
Hutchinson testified ... Trump became aware on January 6th people in the crowd had weapons and were approaching the Capitol without going through security. She says she overhead Trump respond, "I don't f***ing care if they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me."
She went on to say Trump ordered the Secret Service to remove the metal detector from the area around his speech, presumably so armed protesters would be unfettered to approach the Capitol.
After Trump spoke to the crowd, he got back into The Beast (the presidential limo) and ordered the driver to take him up to the Capitol. The head of the security detail refused to take him, saying it was unsafe. She says Trump responded, "I'm the f***ing President! Take me up to the Capitol now."
When the head of security refused, she says Trump reached forward and grabbed the steering wheel and had to be physically restrained.
She says he then lunged at the head of security and allegedly attempted to go for his throat. Trump was again restrained and the limo proceeded back to The White House.
Hutchinson also testified Trump would often become enraged, throwing plates, pushing over chairs when things didn't go his way.
Trump has taken to his Truth Social platform in an attempt to discredit Hutchinson's testimony ... saying he didn't even know who she was -- and assuming she was only angry with him after being denied permission to travel with staff on a trip to Florida.