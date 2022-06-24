Eric Trump Hanging Out in Las Vegas During January 6th Hearings

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Trump must be feeling the vise tightening around his famous family as the Jan. 6th hearings roll on ... but on the surface, he seems unbothered, because he was livin' it up in Vegas.

Former President Trump's son -- along with his wife, Lara -- were in Sin City Wednesday night ... Eric's entourage piled into a waiting SUV at The Venetian Hotel.

Eric and Lara are rolling deep ... a bunch of ladies got into the SUV before him. It seems they were being whisked away to check out a Luke Bryan concert at a nearby hotel, where they posed for pics with the country music star.

It's interesting to see Eric living it up in Vegas ... especially because the committee is now listening hard to some of his comments and those of other family members.

As we reported ... the House Committee just subpoenaed all of the footage from a Trump family documentary that was being filmed leading up to, during and after the insurrection ... outtakes that could produce a "Watergate moment" for Eric's dad.

ET wasn't keeping a particularly low profile on The Strip either ... his black SUV sported a vanity license plate -- "Trump 2."