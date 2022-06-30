Howard Stern's Hot Mic Moment Leaks Upcoming Marvel Project
Howard Stern Leaks Marvel Role on Hot Mic ... 'I'm F***ing Miserable!!!'
6/30/2022 9:53 AM PT
A big-time "oops" for Howard Stern -- or one of his staffers -- has Marvel fans buzzing, because he accidentally let it slip he's shooting a movie ... but he doesn't sound too hyped about it.
Howard spilled the tea during a break on his SiriusXM show, apparently not realizing his microphone was still hot, he chatted with his producer Gary Dell'Abate about possible guests for the show ... and noted they won't be able to talk much in the summer.
Co-host Robin Quivers asked if that meant he was working this summer, and Howard replied, "Well, I'm gonna do 'Doctor Doom.'" He admits he's less than thrilled, though, saying ... "But believe me, I'm f***ing miserable about it."
Howard says he's already hit up MCU-vet Robert Downey Jr. for some acting tips -- he even asks Gary to put him in touch with "Iron Man" director Jon Favreau for more help.
Marvel has yet to announce a 'Doctor Doom' project, and it's unclear if this will be a standalone film or a Disney+ series about the character. The MCU rumor mill suggests Howard won't be playing the role of the "Fantastic Four" villain, but instead a version of himself within the universe.