Legendary Dodgers' Scout Mike Brito Dead At 87

Mike Brito -- the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers scout who was credited with discovering Fernando Valenzuela, Yasiel Puig and many more -- has died, the team announced on Thursday.

He was 87 years old.

"[We] are saddened by the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked in the Dodger organization for nearly 45 years and passed away this evening at the age of 87," the Dodgers said in a statement Thursday night.

"Our thoughts are with Brito's family and friends."

Brito, a native of Cuba, became a scout for the Dodgers back in 1978 -- after a successful baseball career of his own.

Known for his stylish sense of fashion and signature Panama hat, Brito helped the team land some of its most famous players.

In addition to Valenzuela and Puig, Brito was also given credit for discovering stars like Julio Urias.

"I have no words," Puig said in a statement following Brito's passig. "You changed my life Mike Brito. You and your white hat, sir."

Following the announcement of his death Thursday evening, the Dodgers held a moment of silence in honor of his life and legacy just before they beat the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

Valenzuela -- now a broadcaster with the team -- said his heart was very heavy after learning of the death.

"Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field," Valenzuela said. "No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike, and we will all miss him very much."

"My prayers go out to his wife, Rosario, and all of his family and friends.”