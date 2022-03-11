Ex-MLB Pitcher Odalis Perez Dead At 44 ... After Apparent Fall From Ladder

Tragic news in the baseball world ... former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez died on Thursday night after he apparently fell off a ladder in his home.

He was just 44 years old.

Perez's attorney, Walin Batista, confirmed the news to ESPN ... explaining Perez's family believes the former Los Angeles Dodger slipped down a ladder in the Dominican Republic.

"Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista told the outlet. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

The Dodgers and the Nationals -- two of Perez's former teams -- both mourned Perez's passing on social media on Thursday night ... with both organizations sending their condolences to the former left-handed pitcher's family and friends.

Odalis Pérez was our starting pitcher at our 1st game in Nats Park history.



Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r9Y8eJGwv5 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 11, 2022 @Nationals

Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero also expressed sadness over the news in an emotional tweet.

"I keep the memories of the moments we were able to share," Vlad said. "May God take you to a good place."

Perez made his debut in the Big Leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 1998 ... and he went on to play 10 more years in The Show for the Dodgers, Royals and Nationals.