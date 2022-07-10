Justin Hartley Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Justin Hartley Good Genes or Good Docs?!
7/10/2022 12:01 AM PT
Justin Hartley's looks over the years are definitely award-worthy!
Here is a 26-year-old version of the "This Is Us" actor offering a fresh pose with blonde highlights at the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Universal City back in 2003 (left). This was just one year after he landed his first reoccurring role on the daytime soap opera "Passions."
And, 19 years later ... the 45-year-old father recently showed his endearing smise at the 'Filming Italy' event in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy (right).
JH continues to keep his iconic spikey hair look on point!
The question is ...