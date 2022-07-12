Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NASA Unveils More Incredible Images from James Webb Space Telescope

7/12/2022 8:55 AM PT
Carina Nebula
NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI⁣⁣

NASA's James Webb Telescope continues to stun our world with images of galaxies and stars from billions of light-years away ... just releasing a new set of pics that look like they're straight out of a sci-fi movie.

NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

On Tuesday, viewers got a look at the Southern Ring planetary nebula (NGC 3132) and its two stars. It's truly incredible how clear and defined the images of the two stars are ... some of the first of their kind.

NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

The new images weren't just a showcase of NGC 3132, though, we also got a look at five galaxies known as Stephan’s Quintet, which NASA describes as, "These colliding galaxies are pulling and stretching each other in a gravitational dance."

The Carina Nebula was Tuesday's "Grand Finale" for the Webb images ... NASA says, "Webb’s new view gives us a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation. For an individual star, this period only lasts about 50,000 to 100,000 years.⁣⁣"

EXPLAINING THE COSMOS
NASA

Of course, Monday's sneak peek from NASA of what is "The deepest, sharpest infrared image of the universe ever.⁣" promised to deliver ... and it certainly already has.

Webb is a collab between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

