Amber Rose Doesn't Believe in God, Aligns Herself with Buddhism Instead

Amber Rose isn't buying the notion God created our universe, planet or species ... nor does she believe Jesus died for our sins -- but she can get behind Buddhism.

The model and TV personality sat down with Raq on the 'It's Tricky' podcast, saying the scientific explanation for how human beings got here just makes more sense to her.

She makes it clear, however -- she isn't kickin' it with Scientology.

AR says science and the theory of evolution are just more logical ... at least to her. She says she did grow up going to church, and was even told by her mom what TV shows to avoid due to "the devil" -- but as she's grown up, she's only developed more questions than answers about religion. Especially about some of the Bible stories.

As for what she's believing in these days, Amber says Buddhism is more her speed ... explaining why it's more philosophy than religion, which is right up her alley.