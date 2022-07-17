Shaq Returns to Party with Festival Goers at Belgium's Tomorrowland

Play video content Adam Glyn

Shaquille O'Neal has returned to form -- at least in the EDM sense -- because the dude is out here in Europe head-banging with a bunch of normies ... at a festival he's performing in.

The NBA great was spotted moshing at Tomorrowland in Belgium -- where he's slated to hit the stage as his music persona, DJ Diesel, in a set that's sure to rock the crowd. Seems Shaq wanted a head start though ... 'cause he immersed himself in the crowd beforehand.

Check out this awesome video, shot by photojournalist Adam Glyn, in which Shaq is being mobbed by festival-goers ... this as he towers over them and matches their energy.

It's pretty surreal to see -- but then again, maybe not ... SON has proven time and again that he's very much so of the people, and Tomorrowland seems to be no exception. Of course, Shaq has done this before -- but not for a while ... last time he was out there was 2019.

We already know Shaq is a renaissance man -- with his hand in a lot of different ventures, business and otherwise -- so him in a setting like this really isn't all that crazy if you think about it.