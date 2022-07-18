Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Drops 'AR-15' Nickname After Mass Shootings

Don't call Anthony Richardson "AR-15" anymore ... the Florida Gators star quarterback says he's done with the nickname as mass shootings continue to persist in the U.S.

The QB, who wears #15 for the Gators' football team and had leaned into the gun-themed nickname for the past year or so, formally announced the dropping of the moniker in a lengthy statement on his Twitter page Sunday afternoon.

"It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings," Richardson said, "which I do not condone in any way or form."

Richardson initially wore #2 when he arrived on the Gainseville campus in 2020, but switched to #15 in 2021. A short time later, he began selling shirts, jerseys and wristbands with the "AR-15" nickname on them as well as a scope logo.

But, Richardson said that will now cease ... adding that he and his representatives are currently in the process of building a new brand.