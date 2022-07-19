Buttigieg's Ex-Comms Chief Lis Smith Weighs in On Dems Candidates for 2024

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Buttigieg's ex-communications chief, Lis Smith, says President Biden should, and probably will, run for reelection in 2024 -- but if he doesn't, she's got thoughts on replacements.

The veteran Democratic political strategist -- who helped Buttigieg make a solid presidential run in the 2020 election cycle -- told us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" ... she thinks Biden is definitely gonna go for it again, and encourages him to do so. But, amid questions about his age, she offers up 3 types of candidates who might enter the campaign.

She suggests a governor or 2, and although Gavin Newsom supporters might think he's a shoo-in ... Lis thinks the Cali guy isn't the ideal choice to win over moderate Dems in purple states like Ohio or Pennsylvania.

Check out who she did name though ... some people who aren't necessarily national players yet, but could probably appeal to a wider base.

Remember, Lis worked wonders for Mayor Pete once upon a time, so her picks certainly carry weight. She recounts her storied professional and personal life in politics in her new book, "Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story."