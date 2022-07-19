Lizzo and Jamie Foxx Chat It Up with TMZ Celebrity Bus Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Sometimes guests on the TMZ Celebrity Tour get not one, but TWO extra special surprises --just ask the folks who had run-ins with Jamie Foxx and Lizzo!

First, it was Lizzo outside The Hollywood Roosevelt -- she just dropped her album "Special" last week -- and likely has a ton of promos to get done, but she still took a little time to chat it up with bus passengers ... even spilling on her favorite song from the album.

Then it was Jamie Foxx, who bus passengers spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Oscar winner seemed to be catching up with a friend outside the celeb hot spot and gave our bus a friendly wave before joking he was going to hop on board.