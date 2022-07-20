'The Cult' Singer Ian Astbury Breaks Up Fight at D.C. Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

The Cult lead singer Ian Astbury took a take-no-prisoners approach during his performance Tuesday night ... jumping into the crowd to break up a scuffle, then calling out the aggressor on stage.

Ian was belting out the song, "Rain," at The Anthem in Washington D.C. when fireworks erupted. Apparently, a tall guy in the front was blocking the view of the guy behind him, and the 2 got into it. Based on what Ian says the tall guy put the other fan in a chokehold.

You see in the video, obtained by TMZ, Ian comes down from the stage and breaks it up, then hugs the guy who was put in the chokehold.

Ian jumps back onstage and finishes the song, but he's not done with the tall guy.

Ian goes on a tirade, talking about how he was once knocked out by a member of the Hells Angels. He then warns the tall dude he's skating on thin ice. The other guy apparently left.