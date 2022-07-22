DJ Khaled Impresses Jay-Z with New Album Listening Session

DJ Khaled is riding a tidal wave of buzz going into his next album and he's just impressed the person who probably matters the most for the project ... his Roc Nation boss Jay-Z!!!

Khaled and HOV closed off a private listening session in New York City yesterday for his upcoming "God Did" album -- and Khaled put Jay's stamp of approval on public display!

The 2 moguls absorbed the album over champagne and cigars, and you don't have to take Khaled's word on the quality of the record ... based on the pics, it's written all over Jay's face.

No video previews yet … the songs still have to be cleared, but HOV's excitement is as strong a review as any artist could hope to get.

