J.R. Smith Wonders Why Lillard Won't Leave Portland, 'You Just Going To Rot' There?

'You Just Going To Rot In Portland, Bro?!?'

J.R. Smith has no clue why Damian Lillard won't leave the Trail Blazers ... saying this week he believes the NBA superstar should bounce from Portland and chase rings somewhere else.

"Like, I love Dame," Smith said on the upcoming episode of Fubo Sports Network's "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas." "I love his game. I respect him for doing what he's doing. But at the same time, it's like, you just going to rot in Portland, bro?"

Lillard has been a Trail Blazer since the org. took him in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft -- and he's thrived there, making six All-Star games while averaging 24.6 points per game.

But, deep runs in the playoffs have been few and far between -- notably because his supporting cast hasn't been great. And, Smith -- along with Gilbert Arenas -- clearly believes it's time for the 32-year-old to go find a new team that'll give him the proper help he needs to win a Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"I'm trying to win, bro," said Smith, a two-time NBA champ.

Arenas added that he believes a lack of rings will hurt Lillard when it comes to the nation's conversation about his legacy.

"The people you put in front of me are not even close to my stature," Arenas said, "but because they got a ring, they get pushed in front of me."

Lillard, though, doesn't appear to have any desire to bolt from the Pacific Northwest -- he just signed another extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, committing to the team through the 2026-27 season.