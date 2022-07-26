‘Shahs of Sunset' Mike Shouhed Charged in Domestic Violence Case
7/26/2022 12:40 AM PT
For "Shahs of Sunset" star Mike Shouhed, 13 is especially unlucky -- that's the number of criminal charges he's now facing following his domestic violence arrest.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney hit Mike with a slew of misdemeanor charges, most notably domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness.
Mike's also facing a couple of weapons charges ... including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.
Remember, Mike was arrested back in March for allegedly getting physical with a woman during a fight. Cops did not identify the alleged victim, and it's unclear if Mike's fiancé, Paulina Ben-Cohen, was involved. The new charging docs do not name the alleged victim either.
TMZ broke the story ... Mike and Paulina went to Los Cabos for vacation only a few weeks after his arrest, with Mike showing lots of love to Paulina's kids during a day at the beach.
Mike and Paulina, who have been engaged since 2019, are still together.
As we first reported ... a couple weeks after Mike's arrest, "Shahs of Sunset" was canceled after 9 seasons, with production sources saying the Bravo show had simply run its course.