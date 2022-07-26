‘Shahs of Sunset' Mike Shouhed Charged in Domestic Violence Case

For "Shahs of Sunset" star Mike Shouhed, 13 is especially unlucky -- that's the number of criminal charges he's now facing following his domestic violence arrest.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney hit Mike with a slew of misdemeanor charges, most notably domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness.

Mike's also facing a couple of weapons charges ... including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Remember, Mike was arrested back in March for allegedly getting physical with a woman during a fight. Cops did not identify the alleged victim, and it's unclear if Mike's fiancé, Paulina Ben-Cohen, was involved. The new charging docs do not name the alleged victim either.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Mike and Paulina went to Los Cabos for vacation only a few weeks after his arrest, with Mike showing lots of love to Paulina's kids during a day at the beach.

Mike and Paulina, who have been engaged since 2019, are still together.