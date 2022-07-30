July 2022 Hot Shots ... Bae Watch Alert!

WARNING: There's been a hot hazard alert all month as celebs have been supplying you with some serious scorching Bae Watch selfies, and the heat doesn't stop at the shore ... they're breaking thermometers around the globe with all kinds of scalding locations.

Of course Carmen Electra is leading the Bae Watch pack with her tailored swimwear, and Kim Kardashian and KJ Apa are not too far behind with their washboard abs and picture-perfect physiques.