Machine Gun Kelly Tour Bus Vandalized With Homophobic Slur

Machine Gun Kelly is not getting a warm welcome on his tour stop in Nebraska ... one of his buses was just tagged with graffiti, including a homophobic slur.

As you can see, someone spray-painted both sides of MGK's red tour bus ... with one side reading, "RAP DEVIL F*****." The other has an image of a penis ejaculating along the side of the bus.

MGK is playing a show Thursday at CHI Health Center in Omaha ... and folks who are there say the bus was tagged while it was parked on a curb downtown.

The rapper's brought at least 4 tour buses to Omaha ... one yellow, one red, one blue and one green ... but it appears only the red bus was tagged.

