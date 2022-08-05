Auburn QB T.J. Finley Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing From Police On Motorcycle

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday -- the first day of Tigers football training camp -- after he was accused of eluding cops during two separate traffic stops back in July, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to Auburn PD, the 20-year-old was riding his motorcycle without a helmet near the Jordan-Hare Stadium on July 26 ... when cops tried to pull him over on two separate occasions.

Cops say Finley fled the scene twice and officers "terminated the pursuit on both occasions as a matter of safety" ... but not before they say they were able to identify him as the Tigers quarterback.

A warrant was issued for Finley's arrest ... and on Thursday, he turned himself in for attempting to elude police, a misdemeanor. He was also issued traffic citations.

Lee County Detention Facility tells us he signed for his own bond and was released at 11:16 AM.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the university is aware of the situation ... and Finley arrived at the Tigers facility after the arrest. He will also be practicing with the team on Friday.

Finley -- who transferred from LSU in 2021 -- started 3 games for the Tigers last season ... and had 827 passing yards and 6 touchdowns in 9 appearances.