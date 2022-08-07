'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83

Roger E. Mosley -- famous from 'Magnum P.I.,' among other shows -- has died.

The veteran actor passed away peacefully early Sunday morning at his home surrounded by family and loved ones ... this according to his daughter, Ch-a, who posted a tribute to her dad while announcing the sad news.

She writes, "We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

Mosley will perhaps best be remembered as Theodore 'TC' Calvin in the OG 'Magnum' series of the '80s, opposite Tom Selleck. His character ran a helicopter biz in the show, and was often helping the lead man get out of a jam by transporting all over the Hawaiian island.

He actually portrayed two other characters within the same franchise, and acted on 'MPI' for a total of 8 years, with 158 episodes under his belt. Of course, REM dabbled in several other hit TV series as well throughout the years ... not to mention some films here and there too.

Some of the shows he was on ... 'Love Boat,' "Night Gallery," "Sanford and Son," "Kung Fu," "Kojak," "McCloud," "The Rockford Files," "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams," "Starsky and Hutch," "You Take the Kids," "Night Court," "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Rude Awakening," "Las Vegas," "Fact Checkers Unit" and many more.

Mosley actually came back to the 'Magnum P.I.' family the past few years (for the reboot) to play a cameo role, but not his old character ... an entirely new one. Still, pretty cool.