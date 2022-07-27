'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Dead At 77 After Premature Death Announcement

Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on "Leave It To Beaver," has died ... a day after a premature death announcement was made from the actor's management team.

A new statement made on Tony's Facebook page Wednesday from his management reads, "We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey."

As we reported, a statement was posted on Tony's official Facebook account Tuesday announcing the death of the actor -- the statement taken down hours later after his management team learned the actor was, in fact, still alive.

As for the cause of confusion, Tony's manager tells us Tony's wife, Lauren, who was very distraught at the time, believed her husband -- who had been in hospice -- was dead.

Tony's son Christopher posted Tuesday, "Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours. My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart."

TMZ broke the story, Tony was diagnosed with liver cancer in May. An update on his cancer battle last week said it was, "... a rollercoaster of ups and downs as Tony continues his fight with cancer. Tony has been in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments."

Born in Hollywood, California -- Tony found massive fame as Wally Cleaver on "Leave It To Beaver" which ran from 1957 to 1963. He was also on "Never Too Young" and "My Three Sons" before taking a break to serve in The National Guard from 1965 to 1968. He later reprised his role as Wally from 1983 to 1989 on "The New Leave It To Beaver."

Tony continued acting into the 2000's when he appeared in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star."

Tony was 77.