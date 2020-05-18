‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Ken Osmond Dead at 76

Breaking News

Ken Osmond -- famous for playing the smart-mouthed Eddie Haskell on the classic '50s family TV series "Leave It To Beaver" -- is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

The actor died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones and family.

Ken began his acting career when he was only 9 years old, but he got his big break in 1957 when he was cast as Eddie Haskell on 'Beaver' opposite Jerry Mathers, who played the title character.

The Haskell role was supposed to be a simple guest appearance, but Ken knocked it outta the park and his character became a series mainstay over 6 seasons and 234 episodes.

As you know, Ken's portrayal of Eddie was iconic ...

Osmond grew up in Glendale, CA and his first speaking role was in the movie "So Big." He also guest-starred on a ton of popular TV shows, including "Lassie," "Wagon Train, "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," "The Loretta Young Show" and "Fury."

Ken was type cast after 'Beaver', but his other acting credits include appearances on "The Munsters" and "Petticoat Junction," plus feature films like "With Six You Get Eggroll" and "C'Mon Let's Live a Little."

Ken was 76.