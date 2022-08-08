Turn Up The Heat With A Sexy Minimalist Bikini From Quatre Swim

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We’re about halfway through summer 2022. But, there’s still plenty of time to hit the beach and party by the pool. And, as summer begins to wind down, there’s never been a better time to turn up the heat with these sexy minimalist bikinis from Quatre Swim .

Quatre Swim (pronounced 'KATR') is a Montreal-based swimwear label that designs bikinis and swimsuits that invoke the euphoric feeling of L'été sans fin; an endless summer that lasts all year round.

The label was launched in the middle of the Covid-19 lockdowns and was brought to life as a way to daydream, escape, and reminisce about summers past. And, now that things are getting back to normal, swimwear from Quatre Swim is the perfect way to turn up the heat.

Quatre Swim’s designs are known for their minimal cuts, carefully-curated tones, and signature recycled ribbed fabric. New styles are launched at a slow frequency and in small quantities to steer clear of fashion trends and avoid overproduction. And, this is just one of their many efforts toward sustainability.