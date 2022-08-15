Michelle Branch Files for Divorce from Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from Patrick Carney, a move that comes just days after cheating allegations and the singer's domestic assault arrest.

Branch filed divorce docs in Tennessee Friday, obtained by TMZ, she states irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Michelle and Carney, who is the drummer of The Black Keys, have two young kids together. She's asking for child support and for custody ... but to allow for Patrick to have time with the kids. Branch is also requesting Patrick pay legal fees.

The estranged couple is also required to complete a parenting court, which the judge orders in all cases out of that specific court.

TMZ broke the story, Michelle and Patrick split last week just hours after she tweeted out accusing him of cheating. At the time, Michelle told us, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

However, we learned shortly after the tweet, cops were called to Patrick and Michelle's home -- where the singer admitted to striking her husband one or two times in the face -- she was arrested for domestic assault. She was released from custody shortly after the arrest because she's breastfeeding their infant daughter.