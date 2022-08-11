Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years

Michelle Branch is calling it quits with her husband, Patrick Carney, 3 years after the couple tied the knot.

The singer tells TMZ, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The news comes on the heels of an ominous tweet Branch posted last night, accusing Patrick -- the drummer for The Black Keys -- of cheating.

Patrick was Michelle's second husband, the two married in April 2019 in a ceremony in New Orleans. They have two small children together, including a 6-month-old daughter. Branch was previously married to Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2015.

It doesn't appear she's filed divorce docs at this time ... but if her statement is any indication, you can assume the papers will be coming soon.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.