Mullet Championships Pick Kid and Teen Finalists with Wildest Locks
8/17/2022 11:14 AM PT
It's time for some of the boldest, bravest, most badass kids and teens in America to show off their personal neck warmers ... all in the form of a mullet competition.
The finalists have been picked for this year's USA Mullet Championship, and the entries certainly don't disappoint. Each kid and teen is given a spot on the competition's website, where fans can scroll through and pick their favorite Billy Ray Cyrus-inspired hairdo.
The first round of voting is open now, and the ultimate winner will take home $2,500 ... plenty to spend on hair products to maintain the perfect Camaro crash helmet.
There's also a competition for adult men and women (the femullet) coming soon, so stay tuned for those wild and whacky looks.