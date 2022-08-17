Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mullet Championships Pick Kid and Teen Finalists with Wildest Locks

Mullet Championship Finalists Picked ... Whose Got The Best Party in The Back?!!

8/17/2022 11:14 AM PT
Kids Finalists
mulletchamp.com

It's time for some of the boldest, bravest, most badass kids and teens in America to show off their personal neck warmers ... all in the form of a mullet competition.

Teen Finalists
mulletchamp.com

The finalists have been picked for this year's USA Mullet Championship, and the entries certainly don't disappoint. Each kid and teen is given a spot on the competition's website, where fans can scroll through and pick their favorite Billy Ray Cyrus-inspired hairdo.

Sweet Celebrity Mullets
Getty

The first round of voting is open now, and the ultimate winner will take home $2,500 ... plenty to spend on hair products to maintain the perfect Camaro crash helmet.

There's also a competition for adult men and women (the femullet) coming soon, so stay tuned for those wild and whacky looks.

