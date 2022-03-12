Drake Shows Off New Braided Hairstyle

Drake is going where he hasn't gone before -- at least in his famous adulthood -- and that would be ... long braided hair, a look that he's now rockin' and rockin' well!

Champagne Papi debuted the new hairstyle this weekend, showing off two photos that gave fans an up-close view of his hair tied up and braided back -- something we just haven't seen from Drake since he splashed onto the scene way back in the last 2000s.

Unclear if he's planning to keep the 'do and let his hair grow out even more -- but we'll say this ... he should definitely consider it ... 'cause the braids suit him well.

What might have caught some off by surprise is the fact his strands were long enough to braid at all -- but, if you've been paying attention ... it might come as no surprise. He has, indeed, been sporting a bit of a poof lately -- as seen in photos of him at events like The Weeknd's birthday party last month ... and even clips of him on tropical vacations.

He's been kinda sly about it ... but yeah, the dude's been low-key letting his hair down. And now, he's got the final product on full display. We're curious to see what the back looks like -- because although his hair is longer than usual, it doesn't seem long enough to have a trailing effect from behind ... at least not yet!

Here's the funny thing ... Drizzy's own kid, Adonis, appears to have actually gotten a jump on braids first -- which is kinda crazy to think about.

As you know, Adonis has quite the mane on him ... with remarkably long locks, which he often has up in a 'fro style -- but he's also been known to get his hair knotted up, which we've seen on the biggest of stages next to his old man.