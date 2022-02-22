The Weeknd & Drake Party in Vegas Together for Abel's 32nd Birthday

The Weeknd had himself quite a weekend -- not only hooking up with a new flame in Simi Khadra ... but linking with an old pal in Drake, who was there for the good time.

Drizzy just posted some photos that showed him having a ball with Abel in Vegas during the latter's 32nd birthday celebration at Delilah. The shots feature Drake and Weeknd embracing in the DJ booth ... and generally enjoying themselves in the lounge and surrounding casinos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The caption he included ... "We’ve done everything like it’s nothing…isn’t that something." If you aren't familiar, Drake and Weeknd are close buds and longtime collaborators.

Like we told you, Champagne Papi was far from the only celeb in attendance -- Swedish House Mafia was also on hand, as was Kaytranada.

Play video content TMZ.com

More importantly ... Simi Khadra from twin duo Simi Haze was nearby ... and locking lips with the birthday boy, as seen in exclusive video we obtained.

There have been rumors they're seeing each other, and the clip seems to confirm they're more than just friends.