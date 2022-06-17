Jiri Prochazka Cuts Epic Hair, Gets Buzz Cut!!
Jiri Prochazka Chops Off Epic Hair ... Buzz Cut!!
6/17/2022 9:43 AM PT
BREAKING!!!! DEVASTATING HAIR NEWS!!!!
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has chopped off his AWESOME hair in favor of a .... buzz cut.
It's hard to describe the hairstyle pre-cut ... but it was long, high, and pretty damn cool. Sometimes he wore it in a bun.
Why'd he do it?! Jiri told Ariel Helwani it was about a new beginning.
“I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life. So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.”
Of course, Jiri just beat then-LHW champ Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 ... forcing the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer to tap with less than 30 seconds left in the fight.
Prochazka was losing the fight ... but none of that mattered after the rear-naked choke.
Asked if he'd grow back the luscious locks, Jiri was indecisive.
"We will see."