'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Hospitalized After Second Cardiac Incident

Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," has been hospitalized after suffering another "cardiac incident' ... this according to his sister.

His sister posted several IG photos of the 51-year-old actor on a stretcher being taken to the hospital via ambulance, as well as a picture of him in a wheelchair with a mask over his face.

In the social media post, his sister wrote, "Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn't been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update. Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia)."

His sister went on to say that NB had a similar health scare last year after getting spinal surgery for a rare condition known as Cauda Equina, which attacks the nerve roots. She ended by saying that NB "is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments."

NB's manager is placing the blame for some of his spinal issues on being forced to sleep on a concrete floor of a jail cell following his 2021 arrest for using a false ID to try to buy prescription drugs. NB was convicted of obtaining legend drugs by using false name and sentenced to one year of probation.

His manager, Theresa Fortier, reportedly said NB had to get surgery for paralysis in his genitals and legs after sleeping on the floor of the cell aggravated his already injured spine.

"He hoped to bounce back from the off-screen drama to promote his new movie, Wanton Want, but is 'devastated' with his medical woes," Fortier told the Daily Mail.