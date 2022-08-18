Chris Brown Says His Fan Photo Shoots Are Repairing Artist And Fan Relations

Chris Brown’s risqué meet and greets have allowed his fans to get seriously up close and personal with their favorite performer ... a trend he thinks can work to save the relationships between other artists and their fans.

Breezy took to Instagram Thursday to credit his own contributions to the culture by claiming his fan meetups during his tour with Lil Baby are, "Starting to inspire artists to actually give a f*** about their fans."

Lolol! I’m just seeing some of the Chris brown meet and greet photos & he got my vote for best celebrity rn 😅 pic.twitter.com/7KooDeuGpf — Ms.Mou🦋 | model-actress (@JakiraMou) August 16, 2022 @JakiraMou

While there's not necessarily enough evidence to support his claims, yet, you can certainly see Chris' fans have enjoyed the photo shoots, lining up to pay $1k at his shows for a quick convo with Chris.

