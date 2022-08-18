Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Chris Brown Says His Fan Photo Shoots Are Repairing Artist And Fan Relations

Chris Brown My Meet & Greets Are a Hit!!! Artists Starting to Care About Their Fans Again

8/18/2022 12:31 PM PT
chris brown
Getty

Chris Browns risqué meet and greets have allowed his fans to get seriously up close and personal with their favorite performer ... a trend he thinks can work to save the relationships between other artists and their fans.

chris brown

Breezy took to Instagram Thursday to credit his own contributions to the culture by claiming his fan meetups during his tour with Lil Baby are, "Starting to inspire artists to actually give a f*** about their fans."

While there's not necessarily enough evidence to support his claims, yet, you can certainly see Chris' fans have enjoyed the photo shoots, lining up to pay $1k at his shows for a quick convo with Chris.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A cute video showed Chris' 8-year-old daughter Royalty looking poised to follow in her father’s footsteps as she soaked up one of his recent performances.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later